Timken (NYSE:TKR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TKR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 831.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,024,000 after buying an additional 1,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $56,995,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Timken by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

