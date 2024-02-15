Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $41.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.45. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $597.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

