TMX Group (TSE:X) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.45

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.45 and last traded at C$34.40, with a volume of 436673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Company insiders own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

