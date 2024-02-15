Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,300 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $534.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.16%.

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.