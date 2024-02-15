Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 70 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $349.42 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $349.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.61.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,475 shares of company stock worth $86,518,553 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.