Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.86.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $119.67.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

