Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Match Group by 161.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Match Group by 683.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.35 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

