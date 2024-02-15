Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Sprott by 170.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of SII opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $967.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

About Sprott

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.