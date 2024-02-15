Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $370,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $202,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.24.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

DFS opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.16. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

