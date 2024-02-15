Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 132,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,126 shares of company stock worth $4,562,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Paylocity Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $172.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.29.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

