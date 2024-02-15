Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $536,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 70,549 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

