Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $660,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $188.71 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

