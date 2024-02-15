Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $987,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 4.5 %

Netflix stock opened at $579.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $507.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $581.25. The firm has a market cap of $250.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.