Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GPC opened at $144.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.65.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

