Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

