Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 98 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 242,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,447,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total transaction of $698,207.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,918,606.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,022 shares of company stock valued at $15,407,762. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $338.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $341.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.72. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

