Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 200 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.27.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $212.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.33 and a 1 year high of $219.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.40.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

