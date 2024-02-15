Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.72%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 73,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,553. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

