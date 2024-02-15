Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.72%.
Toray Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 73,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,553. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.
About Toray Industries
