Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$123.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$100.81 and a one year high of C$124.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.25.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

