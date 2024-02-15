TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.78%. TPG’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

TPG Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. TPG has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,745.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth $89,216,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth $55,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TPG by 59.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,069 shares in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

