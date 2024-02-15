Trade Desk’s (TTD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.36.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,611 shares of company stock worth $594,022 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,253,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

