Traders Buy Large Volume of Huntsman Put Options (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 22,325 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,282% compared to the average volume of 1,615 put options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.87. 435,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

