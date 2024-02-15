Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Shares Down 27.3%

Shares of Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) fell 27.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 135,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 51,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

