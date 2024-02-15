Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Issues Earnings Results

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $23.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRT. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Trio-Tech International during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trio-Tech International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Further Reading

