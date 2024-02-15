Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.54

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 1142952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 4.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Tripadvisor by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 199,139 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 47,888 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Tripadvisor by 1,954.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,385 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

