Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.63.

Trisura Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$41.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 276.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.07. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$41.55.

In related news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

