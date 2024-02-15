Tritax Eurobox plc Plans Dividend of €0.01 (LON:BOXE)

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Tritax Eurobox Price Performance
Shares of BOXE stock opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. Tritax Eurobox has a 12 month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.81 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.62.
Tritax Eurobox Company Profile
