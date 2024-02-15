Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Underweight

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.67.

TFIN opened at $77.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98.

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $743,315.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,687. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFIN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

