TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.40 billion and $371.91 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001374 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001172 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,064,929,291 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

