Truepoint Inc. Acquires New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 753,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

