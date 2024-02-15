Truepoint Inc. Acquires New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after buying an additional 370,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,160,000 after acquiring an additional 827,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,986,123,000 after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $159.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

