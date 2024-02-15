Truepoint Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $420.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

