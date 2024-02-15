Truepoint Inc. Buys New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $509.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $513.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

