Truepoint Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,075,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $129.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.12.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

