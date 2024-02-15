Truepoint Inc. Makes New Investment in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NWE traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

