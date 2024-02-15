Truepoint Inc. Purchases 152 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

