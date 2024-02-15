Truepoint Inc. Purchases 162 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $113.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.95. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

