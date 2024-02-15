Truepoint Inc. Purchases New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 35,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 270.1% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 26,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $113.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $312.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.41.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.