Truepoint Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,154 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,232,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $256,188,000 after acquiring an additional 54,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $226.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.75.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

