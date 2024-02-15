Truepoint Inc. Purchases Shares of 547 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 547 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $603.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $603.60 and its 200-day moving average is $569.16. The stock has a market cap of $272.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

