Truepoint Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $289.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.83. The company has a market capitalization of $279.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $295.24.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $373,944,475 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.03.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

