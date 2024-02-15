Truepoint Inc. Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC traded up $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $85.57. 394,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

