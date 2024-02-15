Truepoint Inc. Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after purchasing an additional 362,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,477,000 after purchasing an additional 419,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

