Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $15.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TWO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

In other news, insider Robert Rush sold 3,443 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $48,374.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robert Rush sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $48,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,466 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $46,028.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,417 shares of company stock valued at $763,755 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE TWO opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.87. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.