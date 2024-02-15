Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYRA. Bank of America lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

Shares of TYRA traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 30,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,981. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $777.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 451,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,029,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

