U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Trading Down 2.3%

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.66. 2,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.17% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.

