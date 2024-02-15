Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Tony West Sells 18,750 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of UBER opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Uber Technologies
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.