Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Tony West Sells 18,750 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

