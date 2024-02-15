Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,521 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.70. 17,785,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,899,061. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

