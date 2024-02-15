Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $92.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

