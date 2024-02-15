UBS Group AG Acquires 135,223 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $48,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,088.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.38.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

